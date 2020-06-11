Esther M. Charlebois passed on peacefully June, 7, 2020 at the Maplewood Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Canton, NY. Born September 11, 1923 to parents Roy and Ida Grandy, she lived an active and full life for 96 years. Most important were her family and her deep faith and she regularly attended mass at various North Country parishes. She graduated from Norwood High School in 1941 where she excelled as a student and enjoyed playing basketball. As the demands for our country increased with the start of WWII, she worked at the Alcoa Aluminum plant supporting the war effort from 1943-45. She married Joseph F. Charlebois in January, 1946 and together they started the Charlebois Nursing Home on Market Street in Potsdam. They had 5 children: Mari-Jo (Joe) Harney, John (Muffy) Charlebois, Dan (Ann) Charlebois, Patsy (Lauris) Kelly, and Joe (Pat) Charlebois. Soon to follow were her beloved grandchildren and then great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Joe; daughter, Mari-Jo Charlebois Harney; and three sisters: Thena Trimboli, Mary Emburey and Laura Fullerton.
Along with her busy family life, Esther managed to fit in a variety of interests and activities. Their house was a regular gathering place for her children’s friends, and if they were still there in the morning, everyone could count on a made-to-order breakfast. There was always something good to eat in Nuey’s kitchen – morning, noon or night. She was an avid fan of all community sports teams, as well as college sports and knew the names and numbers of most local athletes. Esther was a frequent visitor to Pine Street Arena where she watched many local games from her favorite place along the boards. She regularly became involved in family sporting activities and she could throw a mean spiral too!
The family lived at Higley Flow for several years in the 1950’s, before it was fashionable and later summered there. The sandy beach attracted dozens of cousins and friends and she served as lifeguard. Not many knew that she couldn’t swim herself!
In later years, Esther was active with senior citizen groups and greatly enjoyed travel, serving as sole driver to Florida many times, sometimes driving a large Winnebago all over the South. Interests included camping, frequenting antique auctions, US and overseas travel with friends, and always the birds. She could identify many North Country birds and southern shorebirds by sight and sound. Several of her family members are carrying on her love for finding “new” species. She often served as driver for road trips with many of her friends – whether it was to find a particular patch of pussy willows in the spring, a rare apple at an orchard in the fall, or to try a new restaurant or an old favorite for lunch. Nightly meetings at McDonalds with the “crew” were high points for years and she missed those times when she moved to Maplewood.
Her family – children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have wonderful, happy memories of Nuey. We all miss her.
There will be no calling hours at this time. The family hopes to gather later in the summer when travel for out-of-towners is safer and easier. If desired, memorial donations can be made to Helping Hands of Potsdam, Inc. (PO Box 92, Hannawa Falls, NY 13647) or to The Potsdam Snack Pack Program (200 Market St. -228, Potsdam, NY 13676). Arrangements are entrusted to the Garner Funeral Service. Thoughts, memories, and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
