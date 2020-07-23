Esther N. Payne, age 80, resident of Northern New York for most of her life, passed away Saturday. Esther was born November 30, 1939 in Pulaski, the daughter of Clinton and Norma Kaine French and sister of Wendle French. She graduated from N. Syracuse High School in 1958. She also received her RN from Luzerne Community College in Pennsylvania. Esther was married to Ronald Payne on July 10, 1965. She was last employed by Ladd Elementary School as a school nurse in Fairbanks, Alaska. She also served as a substitute for local schools for several years. Esther was a member of the Redfield Grace Fellowship Church.
Surviving are her husband, Ronald, three sons, Ronald Payne (CJ Roper) of Anchorage, AK, Kevin (Tharon) Payne of Rochester and Daniel (Patricia) Payne of Wasilla, AK, two daughters, Kimberlyn (Brian) Sickler of Lacona and Candy and David Aldridge of Hobe Sound, two nephews, James and Jeffrey French, 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:45 a.m., Sunday, July 19th, at the Redfield Grace Fellowship Church with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Williamstown. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.