SANDY CREEK, N.Y. - Ethel Ann “Sally” Bettinger passed away at home on April 24, 2023 under the care of Niagara Hospice.
The family will be present on Friday, April 28, 2023 from 2-4 PM at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home in Belleville, NY. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Sandy Creek United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sandy Creek.
Ethel was born to Bertha and Fred Kastler in Boyleston, NY where she spent her childhood years. She was a graduate of Sandy Creek Central School.
She married the late Ralph Bettinger in 1945 and they resided on the family farm in Mannsville, NY. Ethel later returned to work in the Sandy Creek school system as a librarian. She enjoyed reading. Ethel, known to friends and family as Sally, and Ralph enjoyed traveling in their retirement years. In 2016, Ethel relocated to Elderwood in Wheatfield, NY to be near her daughters.
She is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Jayne and Becky Ferreira; three grandchildren, Dr. Beth Ann Jayne, Colonel Kevin Ferreira and Wendy Toohey as well as five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Niagara Hospice at 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport NY 14094. Condolences may be made online at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.