Ethel E. Ruttan, 89, formerly of Glen Park, passed away January 5, 2020 at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident.
Ethel was born in Carthage to Everett and Alsa Hamilton Durham on October 11, 1931. She attended Carthage Central High School.
She married Ralph S. Ruttan in Natural Bridge.
Ethel worked at Loblaw’s in Watertown as a meat wrapper for several years. Her husband was a custodian at Upstate Medical Center for many years. He passed away on February 19, 2020.
Among her survivors are her brother and sister in law, Ervin and Mary Durham, of Chester, VA and a sister and brother in law, Ruth and Harvey Burnham, of Watertown, many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband she is predeceased by two brothers, Merle and Lyle Durham.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at Brownville Cemetery, Brownville at a date and time to be announced. There will be no calling hours at her request.
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.
Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneral home.com
