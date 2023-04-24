Ethel “Sally” Bettinger, 96, widow of Ralph Bettinger, formerly of Mannsville, passed away early Monday morning on April 24th at the home of her daughter in North Tonawanda. Funeral arrangements are incomplete with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. A complete obituary with dates and times of services will follow.
