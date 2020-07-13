Ethel Shirley Bears
CARTHAGE -- Ethel Shirley “Chris” Bears, 86, West St., passed away Sunday evening, July 12, 2020, at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, where she had been a patient for a short time.
Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 20, 1933, the daughter of Dr. Don Bears and Helen MaGee Bears Harris. She attended college in Brockport for Physical Education and went on to do graduate work at St. Lawrence University as well as Potsdam State. She worked in Old Forge, NY for two years. She then moved to Carthage and taught Physical Education for the Carthage Central School from 1958 to 1995, retiring after 37 years. During that time she also coached swimming, softball, basketball, volleyball, field hockey, archery and bowling.
She was an active member, instructor and director of the Girls Scouts of America for more than 50 years; she earned every award that the Girl Scouts offer to adults. She was a longtime member of Grace Episcopal Church in Carthage where she was a Licensed Lay Reader and also served as Senior Warden at various local Episcopal churches.
Chris was a volunteer for the American Red Cross Association. She also volunteered for Veterinarian Lucia Roberts who worked in Deer River.
She is survived by her housemate of 27 years, Linda Cayey of Carthage; and five special cousins, Tim (Dawn) Norton of Ormand Beach, Florida; Richard (Denise) Norton of McLean, Virginia; Melinda (Billy) LaClar of Corpus Christi, Texas; Hollis Bears of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Ted Bears of Stephentown, New York. She also thought fondly of her numerous other cousins.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at the family’s convenience in Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Chris’ honor can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. Online condolences can be left at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.