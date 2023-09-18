Ethel Smith Otis of Baldwinsville, NY, formerly of Adams Center, NY, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023. She was born June 5, 1938, to Charles and Mary Smith in Lacona, NY.
She graduated from Sandy Creek High School in 1956.
Ethel had several occupations throughout her life including homemaker, caregiver, food service, electrical motor assembly, medical equipment production, retail associate, and small business supervisor.
She was active throughout her life in the Adams Village Baptist Church, assisting with Sunday School and Vacation Bible School as well as daycare during church services. She helped to organize the Annual Church Bazaar and numerous other church projects/activities. She participated in the church choir as well as other musical events in the community hosted by the church choir. She served in leadership capacities on the Borad of Deacons and Women’s Fellowship Group. She served many years on the South Jefferson Ecumenical Council which encompassed helping within the community. Although Ethel held many “roles” within the church community, she was most comfortable working “behind” the scenes. She was always willing to fix a meal or help the sick or shut ins. She followed a life of service to God and those in need.
She is survived by her two children, Judy (Chris) DiLiberto of Baldwinsville, NY, Philip (Roxanne) Leach of Solvay, NY, one brother, Herbert Smith of Richland, NY, along with grandchildren, Nicole (Sam Reid) Moriarty, Meghan Moriarty, Molly and Jenna DiLiberto, Philip Leach, Jr. and great granddaughter, Kylie Moriarty-Reid.
Ethel is predeceased by her parents, brothers Robert and Charles Smith, sisters Cathleen and Rose Stewart and her daughter Eileen Moriarty.
Calling hours will be Friday, September 22, 2023, from 10-12 at Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville, NY. A memorial service will follow at noon.
Donations may be made to the Adams Village Baptist Church, 24 E. Church Str., Adams, NY 13605 Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
