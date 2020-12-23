Watertown – Eudora J. (LaVancha)Marshall, 88, formerly of Ohio Street, died peacefully early Tuesday morning, December 22, 2020 at her daughter’s home on Woodside Drive in Watertown, New York under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
She was the daughter of the late Delbert Ruby & Thomas LaVancha. She graduated from Harrisville Central School and Watertown School of Commerce.
She married Dewitt (Pat) Marshall on May 14, 1957 in Virginia City, Nevada. He died on July 7, 2008.
She was primarily a homemaker and she was a former Member of the Natural Bridge Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She volunteered much of her time alongside her husband Pat where he served on many boards and organizations but what she enjoyed the most was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.She is survived by several children; Sherri (Steven) Munson, of Watertown, NY; Penny Jo. (Timothy) Williams of Schenectady, NY; Edward (Kiersten) Kendall of Wernersville, NY and step-son Steven Marshall and his children of Black River, NY; a daughter-in-law, Sharon (Sherri Marshall) Munson, Georgia; and she is survived by 5-grandchildren and 3-great-grandchildren.
She is survived by many siblings; Nadine (Charlie) Richards, Lake Bonaparte, NY; Cherry LaVancha, Great Bend, NY and Penny (Roger) LaFave, Harrisville, NY.She is predeceased by her husband and a son, Patrick D. Marshall in 2016 two brothers
Gary LaVancha, Gerry LaVancha, and a sister Judy Norrism.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic there will be no public calling hours. Burial will take place in the spring in the Brookside Cemetery in Watertown, New York.
Donations in her memory can be made to: Jefferson County Hospice.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home Inc & Cremation Service. 500 State Street. Carthage New York 13619. Online condolences in her memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com
