MASSENA – Eugene E. Lamb, 55, passed away unexpectedly Sunday October 2, 2022, in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he had been living for past few years.
Eugene was born on December 21, 1966, in Malone, New York the son of Dale Lonkey and Sandra Bouvia LaValley and was raised by the late Michael Lamb. Eugene attended schools in Malone and Ware, Massachusetts where he graduated. On May 30, 1998, he married Kelli Jacobs in Massena.
Eugene owned and operated an antique and second-hand furniture business in South Carolina for many years. He enjoyed singing, especially karaoke, playing pool, antiquing and tag sales.
He is survived by his wife; his children, Aaron C. Lamb of Massena, Carrigan A. Lamb of Akwesasne, Cedar A. Jacobs of Massena, and Christopher Dilone of Ware, Massachusetts; his mother, Sandra Danforth of Tree Rivers, Massachusetts; his father, Dale and Janet Lonkey of Columbia, South Carolina; his sisters, Michelle Lamb of Palmer, Massachusetts and Debbie McGurn of Pittsford, NY; his brother, Shawn Lamb of Massachusetts; and nieces and nephews.
Eugene was predeceased by two infant daughters, Tehakwakwanhne “Mary” Lamb and Kellie Jean Lamb; his grandparents, Margaret and John Michaud, Charles LaValley, and Margaret and Richard Lamb.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Tuesday 10-12:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 PM with burial in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.