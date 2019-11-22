Massena, NY - Eugene (Gene) Mack of Massena, New York passed away November 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in the Adirondacks (Minerva and Middle Falls) until about the age of ten. He next lived in Rochester, New York where he was a DJ at a local radio station and “the voice of Mike Melody” for a time. He graduated from the University of Rochester and received his masters in sociology from SUNY Binghamton. While at SUNY Binghamton he met his wife of forty-eight years, Trish (Wood) Mack.
Gene and Trish lived in Syracuse for forty-five years. Gene worked in social services for Catholic Charities at Northside CYO for several years. He was one of the founders of Vera House, a shelter for victims of domestic violence, which continues to serve the Syracuse area. He later received his Ph.D. from The Maxwell School at Syracuse University, and he then taught sociology at Onondaga Community College.
Gene had many interests and hobbies. He was a creative writer, and he produced and distributed short radio programs which aired on several radio stations across the country. One popular offering was “The News 100 Years from Now.” He also loved studying historical figures and he produced narratives of their lives complete with sound effects. He was devoted to research and most recently he was learning about the presidential primary system to look for ways to improve it. He loved the peace of canoeing on calm waters. He loved music, especially New Orleans jazz and 50’s rock n’ roll, and he played the accordion and piano.
Gene was a cat person, he had a deep love and appreciation of animals, and he greatly respected the intelligence and feelings of all creatures. While researching how to help an injured mourning dove, he learned of the Adirondack Wildlife Refuge, which agreed to send someone a significant distance to meet Gene halfway to Massena so the bird could be brought to their facility. The bird recovered on its own, but Gene visited AWR, and he believed in their work. Contributions in memory of Gene Mack can be made in person at the Adirondack Wildlife Refuge at 977 Springfield Road in Wilmington, or by mailing a check made out to Adirondack Wildlife Inc, to PO Box 555, Wilmington, NY 12997, or on line at www.AdirondackWildlife.org
Gene is survived by his wife, Patricia Mack and daughter Sharon Mack as well as his siblings George Mack, Edward McNamara, Daniel Platten, Marie Platten, and Denis Platten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.