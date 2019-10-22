POTSDAM – Eugene L. Stephenson, 58, of 237 Barker Road, unexpectedly passed on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his home.
Eugene was born on October 12, 1961 in Potsdam, son of the late Stanley E. Sr., and Darlene D. Fountain Stephenson. He was a graduate of Potsdam High School and SUNY Plattsburgh. A marriage to Kim Mereau ended in divorce.
Eugene installed garage doors for Kelly Sales and worked for Route 11 Truck Sales. He was a skilled mechanic and carpenter, and enjoyed 4-wheeling and snowmobiling. He was an avid lover of Monte Carlo’s and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his three children, Tanageane Stephenson of Watertown; Ka-Trina Stephenson of Potsdam; and Tia-Rose Stephenson of Norfolk; five grandchildren, Adelynn, Aubree, Jaxon, Jenesia and Liam; two sisters, Debra and John Dalland of Winthrop; and Tammy Stephenson of Potsdam; and two brothers, Dennis Stephenson of Potsdam; and Stanley Stephenson of Knapps Station; and many nieces and nephews.
Eugene was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Kimberly Keleher on November 28, 2018.
A Celebration of Life will be held privately.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson~Seymour Funeral Home, where memories and condolences may be shared online at donaldsonseymour.com.
