CROGHAN, NY ~ Eugene W. Nortz, 90, of Pearl St., Croghan, died peacefully in the comfort of his home on Sunday, August 25, 2019, where he had been under the care of his loving family and Lewis County Hospice.
Born April 17, 1929 in the Town of New Bremen, a son of Hilary H. and Addie (Burkhard) Nortz, he was a 1946 graduate of Lowville Academy.
He married Patricia A. Campany on May 19, 1951 in St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, with the Rev. Amadeus Burke, OFM, officiating. Mrs. Nortz died on January 19, 2015.
Following high school, Gene worked for the Flooring Mill (where Beaverite now stands) in Beaver Falls and worked for the Climax Manufacturing Company in Castorland from 1950 through 1962. He also ran Nortz’s Liquor Store in Croghan during the 1960’s, and later became employed by the US Postal Service, working out of the Croghan Post Office as a window clerk until retiring in 1990 after 30 years of service. Additionally, he served as the Town of Croghan Justice of the Peace for many years.
Gene’s favorite pastimes included cutting wood, watching sports, card playing, hunting, and especially any time spent with his family.
Surviving are his seven children and their spouses, Kathleen P. and Michael Allan, of Watertown, NY, Teresa N. and Elwood Lyndaker, of Brownville, NY, Lindsay H. and Brenda Nortz, of Castorland, NY, Dennis M. and Patricia Nortz, of Watertown, NY, Mark S. and Laurie Nortz, of Fort Mill, SC, Andrew C. Nortz, of Rock Hill, SC and Brian J. and Tricia Nortz, of Dexter, NY; ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren; a brother, Edward Nortz, of N. Tonawanda, NY; a sister, Ellen Zimmer of Rochester, NY, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to Patricia, his loving wife of over 63 years, he was predeceased by five brothers, Richard, Hilary Jr., Donald, Harry, and Thomas Nortz.
Gene’s funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, beginning with a 9:45 a.m. Prayer Service at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, August 28th, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial Donations may be made to Relay for Life, c/o Brian J. Nortz, 17405 NYS Rt. 12E, Dexter, NY 13624 or to St. Stephen’s Church Restoration Fund, Croghan.
Online obituary and expressions of sympathy at www.scanlonfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.