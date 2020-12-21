Eunice H. Kitto, 83, of 332 East Grove St., Dexter, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 20, 2020.
Born on March 22, 1937, in Watertown, daughter of Earl Rohde and Eunice Riordan, she attended Cape Vincent schools.
She married Niles Kitto on September 19, 1953 in Seneca Falls, NY. The couple settled in Cape Vincent where they farmed for 24 years.
Eunice worked for several years at the Knitting Mill in Clayton and Coutt’s Nursing Home in Cape Vincent. The couple sold their farm in 1977 and began spending winters in Largo, Fla. In 1983 they decided to move permanently to Largo where Eunice worked at Home Shopping Network. Niles and Eunice returned to northern NY after Niles suffered a massive heart attack in 1994, settling in Dexter. She spent the following 4 years working at the Thousand Islands Golf Course.
Eunice was a member of the Dexter United Methodist Church. She was instrumental in the development of the Town of Brownville Food Pantry and worked diligently to make that program a success.
She enjoyed playing cards, bowling and spending time with her family.
When Eunice was younger she was known for her beautiful voice and was always asked to sing on special occasions.
Eunice is survived by Niles, her loving husband of 67 years and 6 children; Gerald (Deborah) Kitto of Lyons, Suzanne (Ronald) Parker of Dexter, Michael (Francine) Kitto of Altamont, Steven (Dawn) Kitto of West Henrietta, Lee (Lenore) Kitto of Madisonville, TN, David (Lori) Kitto of Dexter, a foster daughter, Susan (Dennis) Farrell of Clayton. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Besides her parents she is predeceased by two sisters, Betty Cain and Marie MacLeod.
Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, December 27th at the Johnson Funeral Home.
The funeral service will follow calling hours for immediate family only.
A celebration of life will be planned after the spring burial in Riverside Cemetery, Cape Vincent.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Anna and Shawn from Hospice for their care and compassion during Eunice’s last few weeks.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Town of Brownville Food Pantry or Hospice of Jefferson County.
Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com.
