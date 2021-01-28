Carthage- Eunice Houghton, 95 of 1045 West Street Road, formerly of Dalton Estates died peacefully early morning on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Carthage Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation where she had been a resident since 2013.
She was born on December 21, 1925 in Black River, New York to the late Harry & Annie (Hadley) Walton. She married Leo Houghton on December 31, 1945 in Denmark, New York. Mr. Houghton died on November 11, 1986.
Eunice was primarily a homemaker, she is survived by her children; Randall (Lory) Houghton, Rochester; Timothy Houghton, Watertown; Michael (Patricia) Houghton, West Carthage; and Robert (Christine) Houghton, Carthage; 11-grandchildren and 9-great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband Leo; two brothers Frederick Walton & Joseph Walton and a sister Marion Ames.
She enjoyed playing cards, Bingo, and she loved listening to music during her quiet time. She often could be found watching birds outside her window; but most of all she cherished time spent with her family and her grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held in the spring in the Black River Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has asked donations to be made to the Carthage Food Pantry, 495 S Washington St, Carthage, NY 13619.
Online condolences in her memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome@gmail.com Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service., Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
