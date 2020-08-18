Eva J. Marino, 74, of Watertown passed away at her home Monday morning, August 17, 2020.
Eva was born in Watertown on August 18, 1945, daughter of Lyman and Ella Mae Carr Barnett, and she graduated from Watertown High School. On November 4, 1961 she married Ronald F. Marino at the Assembly of God Church, Watertown and the marriage was later blessed at Holy Family Church. Mr. Marino, manager of various A & P stores in the north country, died on May 2, 2009.
She owned and operated Custom Upholstery for fifty years, specializing in upholstery and decorating. She was a communicant of Holy Family Church. Eva was a Fourth Degree Black Belt and Chief Instructor at American Kang Duk Won Karate, Watertown and she was also a Reiki Master. She enjoyed flowers and gardening, and she was very creative, artistic, and humorous.
Eva is survived by her three daughters, Tina M. Knight, Watertown, Laurie L. Woodhams and husband James, Bristow, VA, and Carol A. Miller and husband Jon, St. Petersburg, FL; seven granddaughters and five great granddaughters; brother Lyman Barnett and wife Cindy, Fonda; sister Lois LaForty, Watertown; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her husband, Ronald, Eva was predeceased by her parents, three brothers, Edward, James, and Robert Barnett, and two sisters, Mary Secor and Sandy Brothers.
Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Thursday, August 20, from 2 - 4 PM with masks and social distancing required. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, August 21, at 11 AM with masks and social distancing also required, followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either American Kang Duk Won Karate, 30 Paddock Arcade or Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., both in Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to Eva’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
