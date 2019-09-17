Eva Marie (Fanning) (LaFlair) Gustafson She passed away on September 14, 2019, at Middlesex Hospital Hospice in ConnecticutDonations in her memory may be made to the Colchester Senior Center, 95 Norwich Ave., Colchester 06415 or to a local animal shelter.
Eva Marie (Fanning) (LaFlair) Gustafson
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.