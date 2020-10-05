Eva Sampson, age 95, resident of Mannsville since 1942, passed away Sunday at Jefferson County Hospice in Watertown. Eva was born December 26, 1924 in Sandy Creek, the daughter of Milton and Myrtle Kinsman Stewart. She attended Sandy Creek Schools. Eva was married to Ward Sampson on December 7, 1956 and he passed away July 20, 2006. She had been formerly married to Ernest Fone who predeceased her. She was employed by Dairylea in Adams for 34 years retiring in 1986.
Surviving are three daughters, Brenda Mullin of Mannsville, Elizabeth Berghorn of Rutland and Debbie Sprague of Mannsville and one son, Ward Sampson, II of Watertown 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great grandchildren. Eva was predeceased by one son, Ernest F. Fone in 1993, and 11 brothers and four sisters.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, October 8th at Foster-Hax Funeral Home 52 Park Street Pulaski with burial Ellisburg Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service.
