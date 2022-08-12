CASTORLAND - Evelyn A. Virkler, 89, formerly of NYS Route 410, Castorland, passed away on Friday morning, August 12, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Naumburg Mennonite Church . There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in the Naumburg Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Naumburg Mennonite Church, P.O. Box 124, Castorland, NY 13620 or Lewis County Office for the Aging, P.O. Box 193, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
