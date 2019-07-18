POTSDAM – Evelyn J. Seymour, 92, peacefully passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 17, 2019 at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Maplewood Campus with her loving family by her side.
Evelyn was a longtime funeral director and former owner of the Seymour Funeral Home.
Friends may call Sunday 2-4:00 and 7-9:00 PM and Monday 12-2:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, where a service celebrating her life will be held at 2:00. Burial will follow the services in Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam.
A complete obituary will appear in the next edition.
