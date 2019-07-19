Evelyn Joyce (Bacon) Seymour 1927-2019
Evelyn Joyce (Bacon) Seymour passed into eternity July 17, 2019 at United Helpers Maplewood, Canton, in the arms of her son, Glenn, surrounded by family and friends and supported by Hospice. She was 92 years old.
She was born in Pitcairn, NY May 14, 1927, the youngest of ten children of Wilbur Bacon and Olive Estella Siver Bacon. After a fire ravaged the family farm late that year, they moved to Harrisville, where her father opened a corner grocery.
Two years later the “Great Depression” hit and like many small businesses, outstanding debts, and extended credit forced the family to close the store. Her father eventually went to Detroit for several years to work in the auto industry, while she and her mother moved to Watertown, where Olive served a wealthy family in child care and maid service. Evelyn would learn early many lessons in serving others during those years.
The family was reunited in her sixth year of school, returning to Harrisville, where her father became an itinerate carpenter and her mother continued her practical nursing and home care of others.
Entering her ninth year of schooling, she was introduced to a young man who became the love of her life and her soul mate, Carl Seymour. First impressions are not always the best, for he was, like many adolescent boys, in her words, “a bit saucy.”
She graduated from Harrisville High School in 1945, and Watertown School of Business the following year. Upon Carl’s discharge from the U. S. Navy in 1946, the couple eloped to Elizabeth City, NC, where they were married at the Methodist Church.
Carl had quit school in 1944 to join the Navy during World War II. On their way back home, the young bride asked her new husband, “What are you going to do for a living?” Looking out the train window at the ABC Casket Co. warehouse, in Lowville, NY, he remarked “I’m going to be an undertaker.” With no connection to this profession, he went back to night school to finish High School, and then they moved to Syracuse, where he completed his degree at Simmons School of Mortuary Science.
In 1949 the couple moved to Potsdam where Carl began work at Clarke and Foote Funeral Home. Their first son, Murray C., was born in 1949, and a second son, Glenn L., was born in 1952. Evelyn became employed at Clarkson College ROTC Army detachment in 1959, where she remained for the several years.
Following the death of his employer in 1960, Carl, with the help of Evelyn, opened his own funeral home in 1961. Evelyn was encouraged to gain her license, and after an intense 18 month period of schooling and apprenticeship, she received her NYS Funeral Director’s License in February, 1970. She became the bookkeeper and heart of the family business, serving the community until failing health forced her to retire completely in 2013.
As an active member of the Potsdam United Methodist Church beginning in 1952, she and Carl took on the role of Youth leaders, continuing role for 17 years. She was a member of VEGA Chapter 98 Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years, and served many in many offices, both local, district, and at the state level. Evelyn was a past member of the St. Lawrence County Funeral Directors Association.
Ever the doting hostess, her concern for the comfort and care of others was legendary to all who knew her. Being the youngest, she became the caregiver to many of her siblings, other relatives, and close friends. Her sense of compassion for others was one of her best characteristics, and served her well in her chosen career. For 37 years, she and her son Glenn worked side-by-side in the family business, and her caring nature touched many. Her greatest joy was in the lives, and accomplishments of her grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Carl E. Seymour, Canton; two sons, Murray of Hannawa Falls; Glenn (Donna) Seymour, Potsdam; six grandchildren: Adrian Seymour, Potsdam; Ryan Seymour, Mechanicsville, VA; Matthew (Tonya) Seymour, Potsdam; Brooke Seymour, Boston, MA,; Emily (Jeremy) Butler, Spring Hill, FL; and Jared (Stephanie) Seymour of Tampa, FL. Evelyn was blessed with six great- grandchildren: Katherine-Jane and Avery-Lyn Seymour, Potsdam; Abigail and Aubrey Butler, Spring Hill, FL; and Jackson and Jenna Seymour, Tampa, FL.
Friends may call at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, in Potsdam on Sunday from 2 to 4, and 7 to 9 pm, and Monday from noon until the time of the service of remembrance at 2 pm. Burial in Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam, will follow, as will a reception for friends and family at the Parishville Firemen’s Field House.
If friends desire, memorial donations may be directed to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley (6805 State HWY 11, Potsdam, NY 13676), the Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad (PO Box 700, Potsdam, NY 13676) or the Parishville Vol. Fire Department& Rescue Squad (PO BOX 264, Parishville, NY 13672).
The Seymour Family wish to express a special thanks to the entire staff of United Helpers Maplewood, in Canton, for the outstanding care, love and concern shown to Evelyn, and Carl, over the last several years. Without their help, and the help of Nancy Fletcher, and the Hospice team, these later days would have been much more difficult to bear. Because of these two wonderful organizations were truly blessed.
Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home is entrusted with serving the family of Evelyn Seymour.
