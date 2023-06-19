The graveside service for Evelyn L. Hayes will be held in North Watertown Cemetery on Friday, June 23, at 10 AM. Mrs. Hayes, 92, of Watertown died January 23, 2023 at her home in Watertown. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown.
Evelyn L. Hayes
