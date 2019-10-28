HARRISVILLE, NY ~ Evelyn L. Jones, 93, formerly of Harrisville, died peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown where she had resided since 2017.
Born April 25, 1926 in Ottawa, Canada, the only child of Edward and Irene (Laviolette) Ladouceur, she moved to the Norwood-Norfolk, NY area as a child and was educated in area schools there and became a US citizen. She later moved to Stanford, FL with her mother and step-father, Harry Shatraw, where she met her husband.
She married Randall L. Jones on August 6, 1945 in Sanford, FL, and moved to Harrisville with her husband in 1946 after WWII. Mr. Jones died on December 7, 1987.
A Mom and homemaker, Evelyn also worked during the 1970’s and 1980’s at the former Scanlon’s Bakery in Harrisville. In 1988, she became a copy clerk for the Harrisville Central School system where she worked until her retirement in 2011.
Evelyn was a parishioner of St. Francis Solanus Church in Harrisville and formerly served on Harrisville Library Board, and was a member of TOPS in Harrisville and of the Harrisville VFD Ladies Auxiliary.
Throughout her life, she was an avid reader, and also enjoyed bowling and card playing. Additionally, she loved to travel and go snowmobiling, and was an accomplished swimmer.
Surviving are her children, Sandra L. and husband, Gene Scott, of Montrose, PA, Brenda J. Grindal, of Harrisville; her son Randy P. Jones, of Glenfield; three grandchildren, Tamra Jones, of Watertown, Joe Muskavitch and Amanda (Michael) Westfall, all of Binghamton, Angela (William) Evans, of Waterboro, ME, and Daniel Mahoney, of Syracuse; three grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.
In addition to her loving husband, Randall, she was predeceased by her daughter, Belinda S. Mahoney, who died in 1996, her son, Ronnie J. Jones, who died in 2015, and her son-in-law, Jonathan P. Grindal, who died in 2012.
Evelyn’s funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019, beginning with a Family Prayer Service at Scanlon Funeral Home in Harrisville, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Francis Solanus Church in Harrisville, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Interment on a later date will be in St. Francis Solanus Cemetery, Harrisville.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 30th, from 4 – 7 PM at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Friends of the ARC, Oneida – Lewis Chapter, 245 Genessee St., Utica, NY 13501-3401.
Online obituary and condolence messages at www.scanlonfuneral.com.
