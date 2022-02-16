Evelyn M. Ball

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.