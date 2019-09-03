LOUISVILLE – Evelyn M. Cameron, 88 of State Route 37, unexpectedly passed away Thursday afternoon, August 29, 2019 at her home.
Evelyn was born April 17, 1931 in Louisville, the daughter of the late George E. and Mary Beatrice (Wells) Warren. She attended rural schools in Louisville before graduating from Massena High School in 1948. On November 4, 1950, she married Alexander “Danny” Cameron at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Louisville with Rev. Wilfred Nugent, officiating. Danny predeceased her in May 2002.
Evelyn dedicated her life to raising her children. She later did private duty home care within the community. She enjoyed gardening and had a great love for music and could play any instrument she touched. As a fiddler, she enjoyed events with the North Country Fiddlers and also enjoyed clogging at many events.
She is survived by her daughters, Janet and Sam LaBarge of Massena; Diane Cameron of Massena; Karen Alguire of Chase Mills; Judy and Michael Olmstead of Charleston, South Carolina; and Laurie Cameron of Chase Mills; her son, Mark and Marybeth Cameron of Massena; 13 grandchildren, Lisa and Rick Gorton, Jason and Joanne LaBarge, Travis and Jaclyn Durant, Danielle and Cy Hebert, Steven and Kayleigh Chambers, Michael and Shannon Olmstead, Ashley Olmstead, Katie and Richard McEwan, Jacob and Jeremiah Cameron, and Krista LeBire; 28 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Grace LaComb; brothers, Stanley and James Warren; grandchildren, Jonathan Alguire and Cassandra Cameron; and a great granddaughter, Hope Sturgeon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated September 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with Rev. Scott Belina, celebrating. The family will greet friends prior to the service at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Louisville.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the North Country Fiddlers Association.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
