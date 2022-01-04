Evelyn M. Gotham

Passed away peacefully on December 31, 2021 at age 95. Predeceased by her husband Robert C. (1990). Survived by sons and daughters-in-law Robert & Barbara, Michael & Brenda, Paul & Kelly; daughters and sons-in-law, Beth & Roger Smith, Rosemary & Chuck Cordaro, Mary Kay & Don Schroeder; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; nieces & nephews. She was a retiree of Genesee Hospital, and an organizer of bingo and 40 week club at Sacred Heart Cathedral for many years.
Friends may call on Thursday 4-7 at Farrell-Ryan Funeral Home, 777 Long Pond Road. Funeral Mass will be at St. John the Evangelist Church of Greece 2400 West Ridge Road on Friday at 10:30. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association (160 Allen Creek Road) or Nazareth Elementary (311 Flower City Park). Masks are required at both the funeral home and church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.