Evelyn M. Pappa, 86, of Williamstown, NY passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at The Cottages at Garden Grove, Cicero, NY where she had been a resident since September 2018. She was born on August 4, 1933 in St. Charles, IL a daughter of Austin & Marie Geldmeyer Balcom and moved to New York State at the age of four. She was a 1951 graduate of Sandy Creek High School. On June 7, 1952 she married Stewart F. Pappa in St. Mary’s Church, Florence, NY. He passed away April 4, 2012. Evelyn was a home maker for most of her life raising her family. She served as Town of Williamstown Deputy Supervisor to her husband Stewart for many years. Evelyn was also a founding member and former treasurer of the Kasoag Trailblazer’s Snowmobile Assoc.
Surviving are her children; Vic & Linda Pappa, Bridgeport, NY, Cathy & Brian Britton, Williamstown, NY, Frank & Bridgette Pappa, Altmar, NY, Janet Conway & Larry ‘Toad’ Britton, Williamstown, NY, Steve & Erica Pappa, Altmar, NY, Pat & Jenn Pappa, Orwell, NY and Becky & Jake Rattray, Williamstown, NY, 17 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren, and their Fresh Air Child of 9 years, Raphael ‘Papo’ Mendez, Jr., two sisters, Arlene Barnard, Clay, NY and Laura & George Ruffos, Parish, NY along with several nieces & nephews. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Diane Pappa, 2016 and a grandson, Christopher Britton, 1995.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday from the LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., Camden, NY. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Williamstown, NY. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home, 109 Main Street. Memorial contributions may be made to any of Evelyn’s favorite charities, the Williamstown Vol. Fire Dept., APW Little League or the Kasoag Trail Blazers Snowmobile Club in lieu of flowers. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com
