The spring burial for Evelyn T. Sinclair will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 23rd in the Elmwood Cemetery, Adams. Evelyn passed away February 3rd at Upstate Medical Center. She was 90 years old. Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Inc.
