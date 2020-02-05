Evelyn T. Sinclair, 90, Watertown, passed away Monday February 3rd at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse.
Calling hours for Evelyn will be Saturday February 8th, 2020 starting at 12 noon until 3 pm at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville with a 3 pm funeral to follow with Rev. Gary S. George, pastor of the Adams Village Baptist Church officiating. Spring burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Adams.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Frederic J. and Margaret Sinclair, Ilion, NY; a daughter and son-in-law, Brenda S. and Frank Irby, Zebulon, NC; her grandchildren Frederic J. Sinclair, Jr., Timothy D.Sinclair (Katherine McCormick); LaJonna I. (Michael) Tillman and Matthew J. Irby; her great grandchildren Rebecca, Logan and Quinn Tillman, Jakob, Bryson and Anderson Irby; a great grandson Liam Sinclair; her brother Douglas (Mary) Barnard, Mesa, AZ; several nieces and nephews; her sister-in-law Helen Jean Dick, Adams. She was predeceased by 2 brothers, Hiram and Donald Trevett.
Evelyn was born in Goshen, NY, November 4th, 1929, a daughter to Hiram and Winifred Conway Trevett. She graduated from Adams High School in 1947. Evelyn went to work at the Agricultural Insurance Company. She was a senior premium auditor for the company until they closed. She later held the same position with Aetna Insurance Co. of Syracuse, retiring from there. Following her retirement, she started her own independent insurance auditing company for several years.
Evelyn married Frederic S. Sinclair December of 1948. He passed in 2004.
Evelyn was a member of the National Association of Insurance Women, a member and former regional vice president of the National Society of Insurance Premium Auditors. She received several honors in her field to include St. Lawrence Women’s Association Insurance “Women of the Year” in 1983 and 1991. She also received certificate of merit from the State of New York Executive Chamber as the 6th recipient for “Auditor of the Year”.
In her younger years, Evelyn attended and sang in the choir at the Adams Village Baptist Church, later singing in the Bethany Methodist Church in Watertown and working on the chicken and biscuit dinners at the church. She enjoyed golfing, traveling and driving for work and pleasure. Evelyn especially enjoyed being with her lifelong friends Edith Thompson, Phyllis Gillette, Jeanette Hitchcock, Joyce McIntosh, Bev Franklin and Marlyn Brady and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Evelyn’s family would like to extend a special thank you to her neighbors Terry Williams, Charlie Commeret and her granddaughter-in-law Katie McCormick for looking after Evelyn over the past years and providing neighborly help daily. Also, a special thank you from the family to the Watertown Police and Fire Departments, LifeNet, the Town of Watertown Ambulance Squad and the Upstate Medical Center staff who tended to Evelyn following the accident.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
