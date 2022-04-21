Skip to main content
Evelyn Tallon

April 20, 2022

Massena — The family of Evelyn Tallon, age 93, are sad to announce her passing on Wednesday, April 20th 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. They are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena, NY 13662.

