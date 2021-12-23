Everett E. Miller, the son of Julian and Beulah (Claflin) Miller, was born in Sandy Creek, NY on November 30, 1934, and passed away on December 20, 2021. He was a 1952 graduate of Sandy Creek Central School and married Betty Shirley in July of 1957. Everett owned and operated a dairy form until 1990 and produced maple syrup until 2007. He has been a past town councilman, treasurer of Eastern Milk Producers, A.S.C.S. committee member, extension service counsel, Agway Petroleum local chairman. He worked for Trust Nursery for a time.
Everett was predeceased by Betty, his wife of 50 years, his son Terry, his brothers Robert, Howard, Albert, Herbert and sisters Naomi Donahue, and Lillian Sally.
He is survived by one brother Ralph (Pat), two sons Bruce of Massachusetts, Mark (Sue) of Montana, his second wife Anne, grandchildren, great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He will also be greatly missed by his many stepchildren, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.
Calling hours will be from 2-5 pm Sunday, December 26 and funeral services at 11am Monday, December 27 with lunch to follow all at the Pulaski Wesleyan Church, 4591 US-11, Pulaski, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude kids (stjude.org/donatetoday) in Everett’s name.
