COLTON — Funeral services for Everett L. “Flash” Bradley, 95, a resident of Partridge Knoll, Canton, and formerly of Colton, will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton with Rev. Laurena Will presiding. Burial will be held in Pleasant Mound Cemetery, Colton following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the services. Mr. Bradley passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Legacy K home in Hermon after a brief stay. Flash is survived by his wife of 74 years, Margaret “Margie”, Hermon; a son, Alan and Marcia Bradley, Potsdam; his three daughters, Alanna Wright, Ogdensburg; Denise Collins, Waddington; Laurie and Marshall Wright, Colton; his beloved eight grandchildren; Derek, Heather, Alicia, Robert, Jennifer, Chris, Courtney and Lezlie and several great-grandchildren. Flash is also survived by a brother, Glenn “Larry” Bradley, Madrid as well as several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents, a grandson, Matthew Wright; his brothers, Raymond, Wayne and James “Jack” Bradley and his sisters Mildred Henry and Wava Darling,
Born in Madrid, NY on July 26, 1927 to the late Everett H. and Sadie Winters Bradley, Flash graduated from Madrid High School and served in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII. Upon his return home, he attended Malone Business School. Flash married Margaret “Margie” F. Alford on February 7, 1948. He worked for Niagara Mohawk for over 35 years and retired as an Assistant Line Supervisor. In his free time, Flash enjoyed the outdoors. He cherished his time spent at camp on Leonard Pond at Sevey’s Corners, hunting, fishing and snowmobiling and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Flash was also a past member of the Colton Fire Department. Memorial donations in Flash’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Everett L. “Flash” Bradley.
