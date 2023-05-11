Everett W. Corliss, 87, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully at his home where he was being cared for by his family and his personal caretaker, Maddie, and with the assistance of Hospice of Jefferson County.
Burial with military honors will be held at 3:30 P.M. on Thursday, May 18th at the Dexter Cemetery.
