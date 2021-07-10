GOUVERNEUR - Evyeline May Boyden Minckler, age 92, of Gouverneur, passed away on July 9, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg surrounded by her daughter Jane and family friend Liz Steele.
Services will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery in Richville where she will be buried alongside her husband and mother. Everyone is invited to gather at Tieliey Hood’s home after the service at 74 E. Barney Street, Gouverneur NY 13642. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
