F. Joseph Fusco, 90, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Watertown, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital under the care of Tidewell Hospice with his family at his side.
Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Ann Marie, their five children; Gloria Fusco, Sarasota, John Fusco (Judy), Hamburg NY, Joseph V. Fusco (Tina), Watertown, Carolyn Fusco, Woodbridge, VA, and Michael Fusco (Jody), Ft. Myers, FL. There are 12 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild
He was born July 25, 1931, the son of Fiorenzo and Filomena Fusco and brother to Lena Coppola and Clemie Lamica. Joseph attended Immaculate Heart Academy. He enlisted in the Navy in 1947 and served as a corpsman in Newport, RI and Camp Lejeune, NC.
Joseph married Ann M. Tarzia January 19, 1952. He was a driver salesman for Jeff Bottling Company, (Pepsi-Cola) for eighteen years and served as an officer of the corporation from 1970 until his retirement in 1993.
He was an avid, life-long fan of the New York Yankees and Notre Dame Football. As a summer resident of Wellesley Island, he enjoyed boating and family time on the river. In his later years, Florida was where he was happiest.
At a further determined date in the spring, there will be a memorial mass at St. Patrick’s Church with burial at Glenwood Cemetery.
Donations may be made in his memory to the Sisters of St. Joseph at 1425 Washington St, Watertown, NY 13601 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.