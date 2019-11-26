ALEXANDRIA BAY - Fairman Sampie Sutton, 86, passed away, Sunday, November 24, 2019 at home. He was born on September 30, 1933 in the town of Theresa, NY, to Charlotte Davis and Sampie Sutton. He enlisted into the US Air Force in 1951, where he engaged in active duty as a tail gunner in the Korean War. After his service in the US Air Force, he went to work for the Corp of Engineers form 1955-1958 as a transit man. In 1958 he worked at the Niagara Power Plant, 1959-1960 for Celby Drilling, spending his days drilling relief holes in the Niagara Power Dam. In 1963 he started painting bridges for St. Lawrence Steel Painting. Later he managed skeet and trap clubs for Winchester. While in Louisville, KY, he participated in many skeet shoots as an AA shooter, winning several awards. Upon returning to his beloved hometown of Alexandria Bay, he partnered up with his longtime friend, Stanley Parker to form P&S Painting.
In 1992, he was voted in as the Town Supervisor for Alexandria Bay. He served intermittently for fourteen years, accomplishing the task of putting the sewer in place by the Thousand Island Bridge and the water system for Redwood.
Sampie married Sandra A. Kirkby in 1967 in LaFargeville, NY. His first marriage ended in divorce.
During his later years, he returned to carving decoys. As a youth, he first learned his craft from Roy Conklin, whom he adapted his style from. In 2013, he opened his duck shop fracturing his carvings and a few local carvers. For years he enjoyed metal detecting, collecting coins, duck hunting and fishing.
He also raised Labrador Retrievers for many years. He loved his faithful and devoted four legged friends who loved to ride in the truck with him.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, life member of the American Legion and the National Skeet Club.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Sandra; his children, Melissa, Syracuse, NY, Terrence (Krystal), Alexandria Bay, NY, William (Mary Jo), Colton, NY, and Sharon Snyder, FL; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Sampie Dean, in infancy, a half-brother, Jim Sutton and a grandson, Kane Snyder.
A Celebration of Sampie’s Life with Military Honors will be 3 pm, Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Alexandria Bay United Methodist Church, 2 Rock Street, Alexandria Bay, NY, with Pastor Kevin Kitto, CLS, officiating. A reception will be at the Alexandria Bay American Legion, 9 Rock Street, directly after services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or to the Alexandria Bay Methodist Church, 2 Rock Street, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
