Faith (Holloway) Weldon, Webster: Sunday, February 19, 2023, age 84. Predeceased by her husband, Hugh, and son, Jon. She leaves her son, Daniel; grandson, Casey; sister, Nancy Enright; nieces and nephews.
Faith taught at Webster School District for four years, was involved in childcare for many years, and was a retired paraeducator from -1 BOCES in Fairport. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church of Webster where she was a member of the Chancel Choir. She was known for her baking (always having a bag of cookies ready for a visitor or friend), as well as her boundless love of children.
A Memorial Service for Faith will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 9, at United Methodist Church of Webster, 169 E. Main Street, Webster, NY 14580. Interment at Webster Union Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Church. Willard H. Scott Funeral Home.
