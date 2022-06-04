Fannie T. Duffany

Fannie T. (Abess) Duffany, 95 of Sandy Creek passed away May 30, 2022 at Oswego Hospital with family by her side.
Fannie was born Sept. 25, 1926 in Utica, NY, daughter of Milad & Rose Abess. She had two brothers, Karam & Jimmy and one sister, Leona.
Upon completion of High School, Fannie was employed at Rome AFB where she met her husband William J. Duffany. They married on January 12, 1947 and moved to Sandy Creek to start a family.
Fannie was a loving Mother to William Jr. (Dawn) & Linda (Herman) Trombley. She has three grandsons: Nathan Hathway, Christopher Duffany and Nicholas Duffany & five great-grandchildren: Deanna; Maiya; Phoenicia; Blake & Ariana.
Fannie was active in the Catholic Church and served many years with the Altar & Rosary Society. She also volunteered several years at the Friendship Shop.
Fannie worked at the Corse Press in Sandy Creek and then at the Holstein Friesian World as Circulation Manager.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 15 at 11:30 am at Christ our Light Church in Pulaski. Private graveside burial to follow.
Any donations in Fannie’s memory may be made to the Sandy Creek Food Pantry.
