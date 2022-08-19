A Mass of Christian Burial for Father Rolland A. Hart will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, at Sacred Heart Church in Massena. Bishop Terry R. LaValley, bishop of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, will celebrate the Mass with the priests of the diocese, and Father Paul J. Kelly will offer the homily.
Calling hours will precede the funeral, starting at noon in the church. Following Mass, his remains will be interred next to his parents at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Father Hart, 84, died Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Williston, Vermont, where he resided.
Born September 7, 1937, in Massena, he was the son of Armand and Marie (Paige) Hart. His parents predeceased him.
As a youth, he attended Sacred Heart School through grade eight and later Massena Central High School. He entered Wadhams Hall Seminary in 1955, studying both there and at Christ the King Seminary in the Diocese of Buffalo. He was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Thomas Donnellan in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Ogdensburg, on May 23, 1964.
After ordination, Father Hart served as parochial vicar at St. Alexander’s Church in Morrisonville, St. Peter’s Church in Lowville and St. Patrick’s Church in Chateaugay, where he also served as administrator, and Notre Dame Church in Malone; and as pastor of St. Rita’s Church in Deferiet, St. Theresa of Avila Church in Theresa, St. Francis Xavier Church in Redwood, St. Mary’s of the Fort Church in Fort Covington, St. Joseph’s Church in Bombay, St. Francis Solanus Church in Harrisville, St. Raphael’s Church in Heuvelton, St. Gabriel Church in Indian Lake and St. Mary’s Church in Blue Mountain Lake, and St. Paul’s Church in Blue Mountain Lake. He also served as diocesan director of Scouting, on the Senate of Priests for the diocese and as chaplain at Gouverneur Correctional Facility.
Father Hart retired in 2004.
Father Hart is survived by three sisters and a brother-in-law, Delores Lancto, Lucielle Dishaw, and Frances and Earl Taylor, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Norma Callahan, Irene and George Gates, Raymond Lancto and Robert Dishaw, and two sisters who died in infancy.
Arrangements are through Stephen Gregory and Sons funeral home, Shelburne, Vermont.
