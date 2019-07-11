Fay B. Husted, 82, of Potsdam, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg, NY.
She was born September 14, 1937 in New Haven, CT to the late Lloyd F. and Florence (Perkins) Husted.
Fay graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1959. She taught in public schools in
Woodstock, VT, then went on to receive a Master’s Degree in 1963 at Washington State
University. She taught at the University of Northern Colorado and Northern Illinois University before coming to SUNY Potsdam in 1967. Fay became an Associate Professor of Health and Physical Education there, retiring after a 29 year career in 1995.
Fay leaves her sister Donna Powers and nephew Ethan Powers. She will be remembered by
Joanne Washburn who met Fay while both attended the University of Connecticut, beginning a 60 year friendship. She is survived by her longtime companion Frank Stickney and Russell Stickney, a valued friend.
Fay grew up in 4-H and throughout her life enjoyed all of the activities offered at 4-H Camp
Overlook. Memorial Donations in Fay’s memory may be made to 4-H Camp Overlook, 355 West Main Street, Suite 150, Malone NY 12953-1826. Condolences and fond memories may be shared online at www.garnerfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.