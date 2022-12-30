Faye R. Rose, 77, of Liverpool, NY, passed away on December 27th, 2022, with family by her side. Faye was born on November 7th, 1945 in Ogdensburg, NY, to Henry K. Ryan and Audrey Rehome Ryan. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1963, and enjoyed a prosperous career with Niagara Mohawk. Faye went on to graduate from Jefferson Community College in 1997. She worked at The Jefferson County Victims Assistance Center, and St. Patrick’s Church in Watertown, NY, before her retirement in 2005.
Faye is predeceased by her parents, her loving husband, George (Tom) Rose, and her brother, Tom Ryan. She is survived by her three children, Tom (Sharon) Rose, Chris (Holly) Rose, and Debbie (Scott) Urban; and her grandchildren, Henry (Samantha) Rose, Jack Rose, Jude Urban, Alexandra Urban, Bradon (Erin) Dietsche, and Derek Dietsche. She is also survived by her sister, Sueanne Mathews, sister-in-law, Linda Rose, lifelong friend, Mary Ann Caufield, and Patrick Doe, who has been like a son. She will be missed by family, friends, her golf buddies, and anyone that knew her.
Faye was the strength and guiding light of the Rose family. She endured many hardships—yet planted her feet, and chose to live with fortitude and unrelenting optimism. Faye was an avid golfer who reached the pinnacle in golf, a hole in one. She spent many summers on Pillar Point, and her winters were enjoyed in Lakeland, FL. Faye loved to travel and see the world, evidenced by a refrigerator, completely covered with magnets from her destinations. Many of her days were spent playing games and cards with friends, and Faye was always out to win. She had a special fondness for cats, and loved every one she ever saw. But most of all, Faye loved being in the company of her family. With each new day, the Rose family will continue to celebrate her memory and bear the torch of her strength in their hearts, minds, and spirits. She will be greatly missed.
A memorial service is planned for the spring, with details to follow.
