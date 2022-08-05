Felma Schag, 105 passed away July 27,2022 in Hudson Florida. She was born May 21, 1917 to Grayden and Ethel Jones.
Felma was socially active and had many friends. She loved to play, dance, garden, and possessed a quick wit and had a great sense of humor, and she also loved her cocktails. She approached life with a sense of adventure and a curious mind. she will be missed.
She is survived by three of her children, Tom Ellingworth, and Jane Sears, both living in Florida. Kathleen Dove resides in Pennellville, NY. She was predeceased by her youngest child, Richard White on February 2, 2011.
She also has eight grandchildren, 12 Gr grandchildren, and 2 gr gr grandchildren.
