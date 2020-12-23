Gouverneur - Fern Alice Walrath, 82, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at United Helpers Health Care in Ogdensburg.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 28th at 2:00 pm at Hermon Cemetery with face masks required. Funeral services are with the Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur.
Fern was born on March 22, 1938 in Watertown, the daughter of Leonard and Blanche (Collins) Griffin.
She married Roy “Junior” Walrath on October 26, 1958 at the Gouverneur United Methodist Church. She had previously been married to William Merritt who predeceased her.
Fern enjoyed being a homemaker, raising her family, fishing, reading, and raising Pekingese dogs.
She is survived by her children Vicky Walrath and her companion Ed Gilbo, Lisa Burns and her companion Allen Lando, Earl Walrath and his wife Sara, several grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Fern is also survived by her siblings Allen Griffin, William “Peanut” Griffin, Kermit “Rusty” Collins, Howard “Tiny” Collins, Robert Collins, and Pam Hunt, several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, her two husbands, her daughter Donna Nile, her son William Merritt Jr., and her brothers Herbert Collins and Leonard “Mike” Griffin.
Memorial donations in memory of Fern are encouraged to the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund, PO Box 64, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
