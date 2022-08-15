Antwerp - Fern Hamilton, 88, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital.
Funeral services and burial in East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur are private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Fern was born on April 29, 1934, the daughter of Clifford and Margaret (Peck) Wells.
She attended Little Bow country school and graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1951.
Fern married Archie Hamilton on January 12, 1952.
The couple owned and operated a dairy farm on the Delphi Hall Road in Antwerp.
Archie passed away in a farm accident on June 20, 1988.
Fern married Dale McKinney on September 4, 1997.
She was a member of the Gouverneur VFW Auxiliary, Gouverneur Hospital Auxiliary, a local TOPS for several years, Retreads Motorcycle Club, and had volunteered at Kinney Nursing Home. Fern enjoyed traveling and word search puzzles. She was an eye and tissue donor.
Fern is survived by her husband Dale, her 4 children Robert and Thelma Hamilton of Rochester, Margaret “Peg” and Joel Reynolds of Georgia, John and Linda Hamilton of Inlet, Patricia and Lyle Rogers of Antwerp, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Betty and Ed Warner of Bridgeport, a half-brother Barry Wells of New Jersey, a sister-in-law Phyllis Wells of Gouverneur, nieces and nephews. Fern is predeceased by her parents, her husband Archie, and her brothers Clifford Jr. and Paul Wells.
Memorial donations are encouraged to the Gouverneur Vol. Rescue Squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.