CARTHAGE/LOWVILLE— Fern L. Foster, 93, a resident of Meadowbrook Terrace, formerly of Nefsey Road, Lowville, passed away Friday morning, September 8, 2023 at Jefferson County Hospice Residence, Watertown.
Fern is survived by two daughters and son-in-laws, Dawn and Kenneth Sweredoski of Lowville, Donna and Gary Perdew of Akron, Ohio; two grandchildren, Diane Freeman and Andrew Sweredoski; two great granddaughters, Samantha Marie Freeman and Makensie Rose Freeman; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a son, Tom S. Foster who died on June 26, 1977; three brothers, Carlos Matthews, Albert “Pat” Matthews and John Matthews; four sisters, Helen Rowe, Evelyn Gagnon, Betty Boscoe and Edith Sprague.
Fern was born on March 21, 1930 in the Town of Fowler, NY, a daughter of the late Ernest and Bertha B. Law Matthews. She attended school in Gouverneur, NY. Fern did childcare for two area families in Gouverneur. Then she went to work for Kinney Drugs for 3 ½ years, then worked at Woolworths in Gouverneur for 9 and ½ years. She Married Robert S. Foster at Gouverneur United Methodist Church on June 28, 1958. The couple moved to Lowville in 1963. She then worked at Lloyds of Lowville for a short time before then working at the A&P in Lowville. Robert passed away on January 22, 1995. She went to work as a monitor for Lowville Academy and Central School for 19 years, retiring in 1997.
Fern was of the Methodist faith. She was a member of the Lewis County Memorial Post -6912 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, ice capades, and taking trips especially to Washington, DC, a trip Out West, and a trip to New York City. She and her husband loved camping at Happy Hollow and other places. Most of all Fern enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., with Pastor Wayne Arnold officiating. Burial will follow in Beaches Bridge Cemetery. A luncheon at 3-G Fire Department, Glenfield will immediately follow the burial. Any food donations may be taken directly to the 3G Fire Department on Tuesday morning, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Calling hours are from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Fern to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or Lowville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 81, Lowville, NY 13367.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com
