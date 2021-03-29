All services for Fern M. Rossi, a resident of the Samaritan Keep Home, will be private and at the convenience of the family. Mrs. Rossi died March 25, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center. She was 90.
She was born October 25, 1930 in Watertown. NY the daughter of Bernard and Nellie Sheridan Murphy. She graduated from Sackets Harbor Central School in 1957 and later received her associates degree in nutrition from Canton Agricultural and technical Institute.
She married Joseph Rossi on May 2, 1953 at Christ Episcopal Church in Sackets Harbor. Mr. Rossi died in December 2007.
Mrs. Rossi worked at the Jefferson County Office for the Aging as a Nutrician Director until she retired in 1997.
She was a member of the Sackets Harbor American Legion Auxillary and the Sackets Harbor Fire Dept. Auxillary.
She is survived by her children Dale Rossi of Sackets Harbor, Alan and Emiliana Rossi of NC, Mark and Janet Rossi of Sharon, Massachusetts, and Jill and Stacy Smith of Dexter, NY. Also surviving are her 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 neices and their children. She is also survived by her son in law Edward Tafel.
Mrs. Rossi is predeceased by her daughter Fern Tafel, and a brother Francis Murphy.
Donations can be made in her name to SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.