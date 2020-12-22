Gouverneur – Fern Walrath, 82, passed away on Sunday at United Helpers Health Care in Ogdensburg. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 28th at 2:00 pm at Hermon Cemetery and mask use is requested. Funeral services are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
