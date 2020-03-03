Funeral Services for Fernand “Pete” E. St. Pierre, age 87 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday (March 7, 2020) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon James Crowley officiating. Burial will be in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held prior to the service, on Saturday from 11:00am until 1:30pm at the Funeral Home. Mr. St. Pierre passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home.
Surviving Pete is his wife Clairienne (Audet); six children- Jacques St. Pierre of Florida, Diane St. Pierre of Massachusetts, Alain (Mari) St. Pierre of Ogdensburg, Carol (Dan) Curry of South Carolina, Danny (Kate) St. Pierre of Ogdensburg and Rene St. Pierre of Ogdensburg. He was Pépère to thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He also leaves a brother Joseph St. Pierre of Claremont, NH; a sister Monique St. Pierre of St. Agathe, Québec, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
He was pre-deceased by seven brothers: Paul, Germain, Roch, Gérard, Antonio, Leo and Maurice St. Pierre, and four sisters: Madeleine, Gilberte, Françoise and Clémence .
Pete was born August 5, 1932 in North Troy, VT. He was a son of the late Wilfrid & Lucille (Theroux) St. Pierre. Their big French Canadian family had nicknames for most of the 14 children and he was always known as ´Pitou’, which translated to ´Pete’ as time went on.
Pete attended schools in Claremont, NH, and in Québec. He grew up on a dairy farm in Claremont, NH, and later moved to Québec where he met and married ‘his girlfriend’ Claire, on July 4, 1955, in Notre Dame du Bon Conseil, Québec . They celebrated 64 years of marriage in 2019.
There were various careers that Pete worked at in and around Montréal and Drummondville, Québec. In 1963, Pete and Claire moved their family to Crown Point, NY, and in 1966, they relocated to Ogdensburg where he continued as a salesman for IBA, bringing dairy supplies to farms throughout St. Lawrence County. In his later years, he loved driving around the backroads and he would remember every single farmer by name.
In 1969, he bought his own dairy farm on the Heuvelton Road ‘just before the big curve’. He sold the farm in 1996 and later worked part-time at Community Bank in the maintenance department.
In his retirement years, Pete loved to ride his tractor mower aka his ‘ATV’ and keep the local landscaping in tip-top shape; he loved to go for car rides, to watch sports (especially his Montreal Canadiens) and spending time with his family. And he loved Mémère’s cooking.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph’s Home, 960 Linden Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at: www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com
