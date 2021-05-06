Canton - Flora Conca Clark, 96, of Canton passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Among her survivors are a daughter, Leslie Clark, son-in-law, Peter Feickert and a granddaughter, Haley Feickert. An obituary will appear as soon as available. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton has been entrusted to Flora’s care and arrangements.
