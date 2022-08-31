Florena Patience Lavetsky, 79, of Navarre, Florida passed away August 8, 2022. She was born January 16, 1943, in St. Lawrence, Newfoundland. Florena was a homemaker who took pride in raising her four children. Florena loved to hike, walk and cycle. Gardening was a favorite pastime as she enjoyed the outdoors as much as possible. She loved working puzzles, word searches and jumbles but her favorite hobby was spending time with her family.
Florena is predeceased by her husband, Richard D. Lavetsky.
Florena is survived by her four children; Sharon (Pike) Willis, Jennifer (Lavetsky) Denesha, Richard S Lavetsky and Reba Lavetsky. Florena was blessed with eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held September 9, 2022 at 5:00 PM at Canaseraga American Legion Fawcett, Post 1582 on 83 Main St. in Canaseraga, NY. Burial will be September 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM in Depauville United Methodist Church Cemetery in Depauville, NY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.