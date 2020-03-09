Florence A. Dumas
CHAUMONT - Florence A. Dumas, 95, of Lott’s Grove Rd., lifelong resident of Theresa, NY, passed away, Thursday, March 5, 2020 while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Born October 17, 1924 in Theresa, NY, daughter of Henry H. and Ada M. Cheeseman Hoover, she graduated from Theresa High School in 1942 and attended the Watertown School of Commerce.
She married Malcolm M. Ferguson, who died in 1952, Charles B. “Barney” Young, who died in 1970 and Roy E. Dumas, who died in 1982.
Following her education, she was employed with 4-H Cooperative Extension, Watertown, Continental Can Company in NYC, owner and operator of Young’s Express in Watertown for twenty-six years and D & D Bakery in Evans Mills.
Mrs. Dumas played many sports in her youth. In later years, she loved watching the NY Yankees, reading, crossword puzzles, knitting, swimming, walking and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.
Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Malcolm “Mac” Ferguson, Watertown and Peter and Morgan Young, Chaumont; a daughter, Deborah Lynch, Theresa; twelve grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
Her parents, three husbands, a daughter, Suzanne M. Ferguson, a son, Charles E. “Ed” Young, a daughter-in-law, Lillian Ferguson, three brothers, Gerald, Don and Harold “Ozzie” Hoover, four sisters, Dorothy Keeler, Charlotte Scott, Wilma Hoover and Doris VanTassel all died previously.
The funeral will be 3 pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Theresa Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Betsy Westman, officiating. Family and friends will gather at the Theresa Fire Hall, 400 Mill Street, immediately following services. Spring burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Donations may be made to the Theresa Presbyterian Church, 117 Riverside Avenue, Theresa, NY 13691.
Condolences can be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
